MPD: Shootings 3 blocks apart kill 4, injure 2 others; gang connection possible

Minneapolis police say they’re investigating two shootings totaling four fatalities late Tuesday night and Wednesday afternoon as related incidents.

The first shooting happened just before midnight Tuesday near 25th Street and Bloomington Avenue. Police say two men, two women and a teenage boy were found shot at the scene: Four were inside a vehicle, and another was on the sidewalk.

The 17-year-old boy, a 20-year-old woman and a 27-year-old man were pronounced dead at the scene, O’Hara said. The remaining man and woman were taken to Hennepin County Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

The second shooting happened just after 1 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Cedar and 17th avenues, three blocks from the previous night’s triple homicide. Officers responding to the scene found a man in his 30s who had been shot; he was pronounced dead at the scene.

While it’s unclear if the deceased man shot back, O’Hara said police did recover a gun from the scene.

One of the rounds fired Wednesday afternoon hit a nearby SUV and narrowly missed two young children — an infant and a toddler — who were sitting in the backseat, O’Hara said.

O’Hara said the proximity of the shootings and rumblings from the community that “something is going on” have led investigators to believe the incidents were targeted and potentially connected to gang activity.

“Often times what is the case in the community violence that we see, particularly when we think there may be a connection or some way associated with gang activity, that conflicts tend to be resolved in this manner,” O’Hara said. “And we’ve just seen an outrageous amount of violence in the past 13 hours.”

Police noted that all of the victims are believed to be members of the Native American community.

“The message to our Native community is that we stand with them, we are going to do everything possible to bring these perpetrators to justice,” Mayor Jacob Frey said during a news conference. “To be clear, our city, our police, our entire enterprise will not rest until we get the job done, and we’re going to do it hand in hand with them.”

As of Wednesday afternoon, no arrests had been made, but police say they are following several leads.

O’Hara encouraged anyone with knowledge of the people responsible for the shootings to come forward.