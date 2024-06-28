Shooting involving North Branch police leaves woman dead

The BCA is investigating a use-of-force incident in North Branch that left a woman dead.

A woman is dead after a shooting involving North Branch Police late Thursday night.

The Minnesota BCA is investigating the shooting, which happened around 9:20 p.m. in the area of 3rd Avenue and Elm Street.

According to police, officers were called there for a woman who was reportedly armed with a gun and was allegedly described as drunk and suicidal.

After officers found her, the police department says one officer discharged a non-lethal PepperBall, while another officer fired their gun.

The woman was hit, and the department says she died at the scene, despite officers giving her aid. The department adds body-cameras have footage of the incident.

According to North Branch police, both officers have been placed on standard critical incident leave, and the BCA is expected to release additional information.