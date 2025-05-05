Shooting in Robbinsdale’s Sanborn Park leaves 2 seriously hurt

A man and a woman are in the hospital Monday morning with serious injuries after being shot Sunday night in Robbinsdale’s Sanborn Park.

According to Robbinsdale Police, officers heard multiple gunshots to the east of County Road 81 and 40th Avenue North around 9:20 p.m. Shortly after, reports of a shooting in Sanborn Park, located on the 4200 block of Drew Avenue North, were received.

After officers arrived at the park, they found a young woman – believed to be about 19 years old – who had been shot in the head. They began life-saving aid to the woman, who was taken to North Memorial Health Hospital. Her injuries are considered grave.

While officers didn’t find any other victims at the scene, a man believed to be in his 20s showed up at Methodist Hospital shortly after 10 p.m. with a shooting injury. He was then taken to Hennepin County Medical Center with injuries listed as serious.

Police are continuing to investigate the shooting, and say as of this publishing, no arrests have been made.