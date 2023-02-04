Shiloh Temple’s ‘Building the Dream’ campaign hopes to raise $1 million to pay mortgage

Sitting on the corner of West Broadway and Fremont Avenues in north Minneapolis, Shiloh Temple International Ministries is nestled in a community that frequently finds itself in the midst of trauma.

But, through a lot of that distress, the church has been a staple for parishioners and community members — now to help bolster their legacy, it has a lofty goal of raising $1 million.

“It’s not just about money — it’s about providing messages of hope,” Bishop Richard Howell, with Shiloh Temple, said.

For more than 90 years, Bishop Howell’s family has been leading the church.

“I do believe that the church itself is in the driver’s seat in this community to do greater things,” Bishop Howell added. “Such as, bringing hope to a very despairing population.”

‘Building the Dream’ campaign hopes to raise $1 million

Now to help pay off the building’s mortgage, Bishop Howell says they’ve started the ‘Building the Dream’ campaign — with the use of what they’re calling “community captains” Bishop Howell hopes to raise $1 million.

“I could bring tears to my eyes,” Bishop Howell said about talking about the campaign. “When I think about a dream that can come through, a mortgage that needs to be paid … we owe $1.2 million [and] we’re in an area a community that cannot pay that.”

As of late January, Shiloh Temple had 40 community captains — they hope to have 100 and reach their goal by July. Bishop Howell said captains themselves have donated money and that their job is to connect with a variety of people and entities in the community to reach the goal.

“If each captain raises $10,000, right, 100 captains, that’s $1 million — it’s as simple as that.”

Shiloh Temple’s community impact

From weekly worships, to a community food shelf, to a safe space for community members to meet, for many who call the north side home, Shiloh Temple is a staple.

It’s also hosted several prominent funerals — including Daunte Wright’s, Amir Locke’s, and 6-year-old Aniya Allen who was shot and killed in a car in north Minneapolis, in May, 2021.

“When you think about what to celebrate on the north side, this is it,” Sondra Samuels, founding leader of the Northside Achievement Zone (NAZ), said.

NAZ supports families and children in north Minneapolis — Samuels has also called the north side home for many years.

“If this church was not here, I have no idea what the community would be like,” Samuels added.

Chief executive officer for Family Refuge Village — a partner organization with Shiloh Temple — Lynn Lewis feels the church can reach their goal.

“You hear so much negativity about what goes on, on the north side,” Lewis said. “But, when you come to Shiloh [Temple], you see healing, you see transformation.”

If they were to reach their goal, Bishop Howell said they’ll be able to strengthen their food shelf, expand educational services and be able to financially help more families in need.