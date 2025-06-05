Sheriffs, county attorneys to push for mental health funding at Minnesota Capitol

Calls for more mental health support will be made at the Minnesota Capitol on Thursday after state lawmakers drastically reduced the proposed funding for treatment.

Sheriffs and county attorneys across the state say the people who need treatment are being kept in jail instead of receiving help.

Their main concern is a lack of funding for mental health facilities, combined with a pause on the 48-hour rule, which requires the Department of Human Services to transfer someone to treatment within 48 hours if they’re found mentally unstable.

Authorities say a change in funding happened during backroom budget negotiations that they and the public were left out of.

