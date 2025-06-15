Shelter-in-place underway in Eagan, authorities say it’s not connected to manhunt

A shelter-in-place is ongoing in Eagan on Sunday afternoon.

An alert sent to Eagan residents around 5 p.m. said police are in the area of Lexington Avenue and Falcon Way for an “emergency situation.”

The alert advised people to shelter in place and stay away from doors and windows.

Eagan authorities confirmed the incident has no connection to the manhunt for the suspect in the murder of DFL House Speaker Melissa Hortman and her husband and the shooting of Senator John Hoffman and his wife.

A 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS photographer at the scene heard law enforcement calling out to someone in a home to come out with their hands up.