‘She loved everyone’: St. Paul residents mourning loss of community leader

St. Paul residents mourning loss of community leader

A St. Paul community is mourning the loss of a beloved leader who died at the age of 93.

St. Paul resident Dorothea Burns dedicated her life to serving the Rondo community through service and mentorship.

She also served with over a dozen organizations and volunteered her time to nonprofit organizations throughout the Twin Cities.



“She was one of the icons of the community,” Kevin Gregory Burns, Dorothea’s son, said. “She always had time for you and she would listen and give you her honest opinion.”

Burns ignited a flame of change in the Rondo neighborhood.



“She loved everyone. It didn’t matter who you were. She always exuded that level of quiet confidence in serving others,” said Dr. Laurie Jeanne Burns, Dorothea’s daughter. “She was someone that was in the background but had the force to be able to influence and embrace other people so that they could see their potential.”

Her life of service started as a teen volunteer at the Hallie Q. Brown Community Center.

She later became the assistant executive director, driving expansions and programs centering on families and the youth.

Right before retirement, she stepped in to lead the center for the last time as acting executive director.

“Because of the services that she received as a child, she wanted to emulate that for others to be able to experience that and have the opportunities and the exposures to arts, education, et cetera,” Laurie said.



She created a path of opportunity in a neighborhood that was robbed of its vibrancy.

“Folks kind of looked at Rondo like, ‘Well, those people, they don’t deserve this, or they don’t deserve that,’” he said. “She’s [Dorothea] like, ‘We deserve everything everyone else deserves.’”



Dorothea devoted decades of service as a trailblazer and mentor, impacting generations to come. She was the first African-American Girl Scout leader and first African-American president of the Girl Scout Council of St. Croix Valley.

At 93 years old, Dorothea took her last breath surrounded by loved ones. Her family said the torch she carried will forever burn bright in the Rondo neighborhood.

“She taught us how to model what it would be like to be a servant,” Laurie said. “Our mother’s granddaughter, she’s already picked up that torch and has been carrying that doing her community work. We also have our great-grandchildren who will also pick up that torch because it’s instilled in us. This is part of our family values.”

Benny Roberts, executive director of Hallie Q. Brown, sent a statement on behalf of the community center:

“First, I would never call her by her full name, as far as I’m concerned, her name is Mrs. Burns. We are praying for healthy grief and sending out condolences to the Burns family and they know that we are here for them in spirit and in community. “Second, we were all blessed to have ever known her — even if you haven’t met her, if you’ve ever gone to Hallie Q Brown for anytime over the last six decades, you have truly been blessed by the work of her hands. One could literally not tell the HQB story without “Mrs. Burns. She was an icon! Anyone living that’s from Rondo or were a Hallie kid from back in the day has been touched by her. “Third, her family has left an indelible mark on our organization: she had sisters that also worked at HQB during her tenure, Connie and Sarah. Combine that with her immensely large and influential family, they have touched so much of our community’s legacy. “Fourth, she is a timeless example of leadership. She was a force and a fierce advocate for our community. She wasn’t afraid to go to bat to ensure that our community had what it needed. Her leadership style would make her exemplary in any point in history. “Fifth, she paved the way for myself to be appointed at Hallie- She was my mentor’s mentor, she was the influence of all my influences. She IS the matriarch of our community. She led based on her convictions, she led with her influence, she leveraged her positions as she gained them for the betterment of others. But it was always about her passion for seeing our community thrive. I have the best model in her. “Sixth, Mrs. Burns will live forever as Hallie will always tell her story. She leaves behind a legacy that has been influential in developing some of St. Paul’s best and brightest leaders. We are all better because she lived in our world but spoiled that she was in community with us! “May she live on and may we at HQB remain grateful because of the wisdom, convictions, and care that she instilled in us.”

St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter signed a proclamation marking Wednesday, March 5 as “Dorothea J. Burns Day” to honor Burns’ legacy, which can be viewed below.