Shake-ups start Sunday for thousands of state workers

Sunday marked the start of a couple of shake-ups for state workers in Minnesota.

A first wave of layoff notices was expected to go out to non-essential government workers, as key budget bills have yet to be passed and signed into law.

June 1 was also the deadline for thousands of remote state workers to start coming back into the office more often.

The return to work requirement has received especially mixed reactions, and businesses in St. Paul have told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS they’d welcome the increased foot traffic expected with an increase in in-person state workers.

Mama Thai Kitchen is located about a half mile from the State Capitol. Since opening its doors earlier this year, Owner Ia Thao and her daughter Mayura Lor said business has slowed.

“When we first opened, we did, like, get a lot of traction. But I think it did die down a little bit,” Lor said.

“It feels, like, empty,” Thao said. “It’s kind of slow because not very much people around in the downtown.”

With few places to park, Lor said the restaurant relies on regulars and foot traffic, and they hope that it picks up with about 15,000 remote state workers required to return to the office at least 50% of the time starting Monday.

“We’re really excited,” Thao said.

“It would be nice for business, and I do feel like, you know, there are so many buildings around here that need to be filled up, right?” Lor said. “So, I feel like it is a beneficial thing for us if people do come back and work on site.”

If things don’t pick up, Thao said the family business would likely have to pack up shop.

“Yeah, kinda worried,” she said.

Eric Harms of Eagle Eye Vending and Gifts was ready for workers to return too.

There has been pushback, including from two major state worker unions, who rallied against the move announced by Gov. Tim Walz this spring.

“There was no conversation ahead of time,” Megan Dayton, the president of the Minnesota Association of Professional Employees (MAPE), said at the time.

“Unilateral decisions made behind closed doors without the input of the workers that it impacts is irresponsible, and it’s disrespectful,” added Bart Andersen, executive director of AFSCME Council 5.

“I understand the frustration on this… But again, I’m saying we’re going to work with you on it,” Gov. Walz said in March.

Some of the same union members faced layoff notices, expected to start Sunday. If a budget is not finalized by June 30, non-essential government services would shut down on July 1, and layoffs would begin.

“Both myself and my husband are employed by the State of Minnesota, so we would both receive layoff notices, which means care for our kids, paying for our house and car becomes very uncertain,” Dayton told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS late last week.

A “layoff” under these circumstances would not mean workers lose their jobs, but it would mean they go unpaid until a budget is signed.

A spokesperson for MAPE, Minnesota’s largest state worker union, told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS on Sunday that she hadn’t heard from any workers who may have received notices, adding that it could’ve been due to the weekend.

We also reached out to AFSCME Council 5 for this report, but had not heard back before publishing.