Sex offender who may be armed with a knife escapes St. Peter facility, search underway

A search is underway after a potentially armed sex offender escaped from a St. Peter treatment facility during the overnight hours on Friday morning.

St. Peter police say they were notified of 45-year-old Beau-Jacob Edward Zimmer’s escape around 1:30 a.m. Friday. They add he may be armed with an orange handled kitchen knife that has a three-inch blade.

Zimmer was last seen wearing a light gray hooded sweatshirt, gray pants, black tennis shoes with yellow detail as well as a black backpack. He was on a black Specialized bicycle.

If you see Zimmer, police ask that you not approach him, but instead call 911 with his location, or which direction he is traveling.