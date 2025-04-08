Severe Weather Awareness Week: Staying safe in storms, lightning and hail

April 7-11 is Severe Weather Awareness Week, and Minnesota’s Weather Authority will be sharing tips all week long on how to prepare for and stay safe in all conditions that come our way.

Minnesota is no stranger to severe thunderstorms that produce strong winds, lightning and hail.

While thunderstorms are usually brief and affect a relatively small area, they can cause intense damage. Severe storms can generate winds of 58 mph or more — and straight-line gusts topping 100 mph can topple trees or threaten homes.

In general, you should stay indoors during thunderstorms. During severe storms, mobile home residents should seek shelter in a sturdier structure.

Thunder always goes hand-in-hand with lightning, which kills about 20 people nationwide each year, according to the National Weather Service.

Even though it might not be raining, lightning can strike as far as 10 miles away from rainfall. The safest place to be when lightning strikes is indoors or inside a vehicle, but if you find yourself in an open area outdoors, crouch down and put your hands on your knees. Avoid standing underneath a lone tree, and do not hold a phone or other electronic device.

Hail can cause damage, too, particularly to cars, roofs and crops. Hail is most commonly pea-sized but can get as large as golf balls or baseballs, and the bigger the hailstones, the greater risk of personal injury.

