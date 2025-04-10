Severe Weather Awareness Week: Statewide tornado drills

April 7-11 is Severe Weather Awareness Week, and Minnesota’s Weather Authority will be sharing tips all week long on how to prepare for and stay safe in all conditions that come our way.

As part of Severe Weather Awareness Week, authorities in Minnesota and Wisconsin will run two tornado drills on Thursday, once in the afternoon and again in the evening.

The drills are scheduled to start at 1:45 p.m. and 6:45 p.m., with cities and counties activating their outdoor siren systems. While the decision to participate is up to each locality, the National Weather Service expects most to take part.

Thursday’s tornado drills present an opportunity to come up with a safety plan at home or at work.

If a tornado develops in your area while you’re at home, the best place to be is in the basement, taking shelter underneath a workbench, table or desk to protect from any falling debris. A stairwell is also a good option.

If you don’t have access to a basement, get to an interior room on the lowest floor away from windows. That could mean a closet, bathroom or interior hallway. Hiding underneath a bed could work in a pinch.

For people who are in an apartment, school or office building during a tornado, find a designated shelter area or interior room on the lowest floor. If sheltering in a hallway, crouch down facing a wall with your hands covering your head and neck.

If you’re in a mobile home or a vehicle, get out and seek a sturdy, permanent structure. Avoid taking shelter underneath bridges or overpasses because they act as wind tunnels.

As in any weather emergency, keep tracking your local weather updates via TV, radio or on your phone and respond to the situation based on the latest alerts and warnings. It’s a good idea to have a battery-powered NOAA Weather Radio around in case electricity or cell service goes out.

Be sure to watch our “Severe Weather Guide from Minnesota’s Weather Authority.” Our team breaks down what you need to know to stay safe ahead of the storms this season.