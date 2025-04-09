Severe Weather Awareness Week: How to navigate a flood

April 7-11 is Severe Weather Awareness Week, and Minnesota’s Weather Authority will be sharing tips all week long on how to prepare for and stay safe in all conditions that come our way.

Each year, flooding causes millions in damage across Minnesota. Some places, like river floodplains, routinely see high water from year to year, but flash floods can hit anywhere that receives an abundance of rain in a short period of time.

Last summer, communities across the state dealt with record floods that caused widespread damage to homes and infrastructure. In some cases, floodwaters washed away roads and left people stranded.

With the rainy season approaching, now is the time to come up with a plan in case your family faces flooding.

The National Weather Service recommends having enough food, water and medicine on hand to last at least three days. Utility disruptions are possible during severe floods, so keeping batteries, flashlights and food that doesn’t require refrigeration or much cooking will be helpful.

Know how to get to high ground, and if you have advance warning of a potential flood, you can fend off water by piling up sandbags around your home — just know that this can be a time-intensive process. If your homeowners insurance doesn’t already include flood coverage, it could take at least a month from the date of purchase for the policy to kick in.

During a flood, stay tuned to TV, radio and online updates to track the latest conditions, get to higher ground, and avoid driving or wading through floodwaters. Just half a foot of moving water could knock you off your feet; 12 inches or more can wash away vehicles.

When the rain has passed and water is still standing, note that floodwater is often loaded with chemicals, sewage and sharp debris. Beware of electrical hazards that lurk in the water, like submerged outlets or cords, and stay away from any buzzing or popping noises.

Stay away from disaster zones until authorities say it’s safe to return. Floods can weaken a building’s structural integrity and leave behind dangerous mold, so take caution.

Be sure to watch our “Severe Weather Guide from Minnesota’s Weather Authority” at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 9. Our team will break down what you need to know to stay safe ahead of the storms this season.