Severe Weather Awareness Week: Dealing with extreme heat

April 7-11 is Severe Weather Awareness Week, and Minnesota’s Weather Authority will be sharing tips all week long on how to prepare for and stay safe in all conditions that come our way.

While the summer might feel a little distant right now, knowing how to cope with extreme heat could save your life.

While temperature and humidity taken individually can gauge what conditions might feel like outside, the heat index and wet-bulb globe temperature give a more accurate picture of the effects on the human body:

Heat index measures how hot it feels when accounting for the air temperature and relative humidity. For example, when the air temperature is 90 degrees and the relative humidity is 70%, it will really feel like 106 degrees outside.

measures how hot it feels when accounting for the air temperature and relative humidity. For example, when the air temperature is 90 degrees and the relative humidity is 70%, it will really feel like 106 degrees outside. Wet-bulb globe temperature, or WBGT, is a comprehensive measurement of heat stress in direct sunlight and factors in temperature, humidity, wind speed, sun angle and cloud cover. This metric is especially helpful for considering whether it is safe to exercise or work outside. A map that tracks real-time WBGT can be found here.

Paying attention to when a heat wave is coming up can help you prepare. The National Weather Service will issue excessive heat warnings and advisories to notify people of extreme conditions:

Excessive heat warning: These alerts are issued when the heat index reaches 105 degrees or higher during the day and 75 degrees or higher at night for at least 48 hours or when the daytime heat index is expected to reach 100-104 degrees for four or more consecutive days.

These alerts are issued when the heat index reaches 105 degrees or higher during the day and 75 degrees or higher at night for at least 48 hours or when the daytime heat index is expected to reach 100-104 degrees for four or more consecutive days. Excessive heat advisory: These occur whenever the daytime heat index reaches 100-104 degrees or if the heat index is between 95 and 99 for four or more consecutive days.

When these alerts are issued, try to limit your time outdoors and avoid strenuous activity, particularly during the middle of the day. If you do spend time outside, be sure to wear lightweight clothing, stay hydrated and use sunscreen.

Heat waves can put lots of stress on HVAC equipment and the power grid in general, so make a plan to stay cool if your air conditioning goes out. That could mean staying out of the sunshine on the lowest floor of your house or seeking out a public, air-conditioned place such as a library or community center. You can also try filling a bathtub with cool water.

Be sure to watch our “Severe Weather Guide from Minnesota’s Weather Authority.” Our team breaks down what you need to know to stay safe ahead of the storms this season.