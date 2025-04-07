Severe Weather Awareness Week: Brush up on weather alerts and warnings

April 7-11 is Severe Weather Awareness Week, and Minnesota’s Weather Authority will be sharing tips all week long on how to prepare for and stay safe in all conditions that come our way.

Throughout severe weather season, you can expect to encounter various watches, advisories and warnings based on anticipated weather events.

Here’s how the National Weather Service differentiates between a severe weather watch, advisory and warning:

There’s an elevated risk of hazardous weather, but some details, such as timing and location, are still uncertain. A watch means all the ingredients for severe weather are present, and people should formulate a safety plan and stay tuned as the storm develops. Advisory: Severe weather is happening, imminent or likely. Advisories are issued for less serious weather events than warnings, but conditions could still cause disruptions or threaten life or property if one is not careful.

Severe weather is happening, imminent or likely. Advisories are issued for less serious weather events than warnings, but conditions could still cause disruptions or threaten life or property if one is not careful. Warning: Hazardous weather is happening, imminent or likely. Weather conditions are threatening people and property, and those in the path of the storm should take action accordingly.

When the National Weather Service issues an alert, you can track the latest through 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS or any local TV station. Additionally, county and city emergency management agencies may send out mobile alerts directly to your phone.

As a failsafe, keep a NOAA Weather Radio on hand to listen to weather updates even when power and phone service are out in your area.

Be sure to watch our “Severe Weather Guide from Minnesota’s Weather Authority” at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 9. Our team will break down what you need to know to stay safe ahead of the storms this season.