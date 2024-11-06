Several municipalities in Minnesota pass public safety referendums

Several municipalities across the state passed public safety referendums in Tuesday’s election.

The city of Hibbing passed a 0.5% sales tax to pay for a $19.6 million public safety center. The tax would be in effect for 20 years or until the center is paid for. The center will house the city’s police and fire departments, as well as EMS. The referendum passed with 55.48% of the vote.

Jackson County approved a 1% sales tax to build a law enforcement center. The tax would be in effect either for 25 years or until the center is paid for. The referendum didn’t specify how much the center would cost or where it would be constructed. It passed with 71.46% of the vote.

The city of Oakdale voted to extend an existing 0.5% sales tax to expand and remodel its police facility. The sales tax will stay in effect for an additional five years, until 2053, or until the $3 million is collected for the facility. The referendum passed with 68.17% of the vote.

St. Cloud passed a referendum to issue general obligation bonds of up to $43.5 million to pay for the construction of a new fire station, as well as “the acquisition and betterment” of other public safety facilities. The ballot question states this would entail a property tax increase, but didn’t state how much the increase would be. It passed with 61.93% of the vote.

Stearns County passed a 0.375% sales tax to pay for the construction of a Justice Center facility, which will consist of law enforcement, jail and a judicial center. The tax will remain in effect for 30 years or until the $325 million facility is paid for. The referendum passed with 62.25% of the vote.

Winona County voted to pass a 0.25% sales tax to build a new jail. The tax will be in effect for 25 years, or until the $28 million cost of the facility is paid off. The referendum passed with 52.79% of the vote.

The city of Woodbury passed a 0.5% sales tax to renovate and build an expanded Public Safety campus, which will encompass the police and fire departments, as well as EMS. The tax will be in effect for 20 years, or until the $50 million cost of the facility is paid. It passed with 54.38% of the vote.

Meanwhile, two municipalities rejected public safety referendums.

The city of Elgin rejected a referendum that would have raised property taxes to pay for the construction of a $4.5 million emergency services facility. 52.71% voted ‘no.’

Rice County voters rejected a referendum that would have imposed a 0.375% sales tax to pay for a $48 million public safety center. 53.06% voted ‘no.’

