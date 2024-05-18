Several issues remain on table as legislative session enters final weekend

Debate on numerous key issues continues as Legislature faces session deadline

The Minnesota Legislature is expected to work through the weekend to wrap up debate and voting on several outstanding issues before the regular session expires at midnight Sunday.

Some key bills include the Equal Rights Amendment that would go to Minnesota voters in 2026, along with proposals to legalize sports betting and set a minimum pay rate for rideshare drivers.

The Equal Rights Amendment would protect the rights of people based on race, gender, sexual orientation and several other factors, including “matters relating to one’s own pregnancy or decision whether to become or remain pregnant.” In other words, if approved by voters, it would protect the right to abortion.

“Equal rights must include everyone,” Rep. Ben Davis(R-Merrifield) said during debate on the House floor Friday. “Every Minnesotan, and I would include every Minnesotan in the womb as well.”

One lawmaker cited our KSTP/SurveyUSA poll showing 64% of Minnesotans say the equal rights issue and abortion should be in separate questions.

Rep. Kaohly Vang Her(DFL-St. Paul), the author of the ERA bill, says women should have the right to determine what to do about a pregnancy.

“We know that when it is not explicitly stated in the Constitution, we have seen the court overturn laws that were as good as protection for individuals,” Vang Her said.

The ERA bill passed in the Senate on Friday but was tabled in the House after hours of debate.

Lawmakers this weekend still have to decide what to do about rideshare pay, sports betting and several other issues with just two days to go and no firm agreements.

After loud protests from Republican House members, DFL House and Senate leaders say, they will continue to cut off debate to end filibusters.

“The job for us is to govern. And we are governing so we can get the work done for the people of Minnesota, and if we have to use maneuvers like that, we will,” Senate Majority Leader Erin Murphy(DFL-St. Paul) said during a news conference Friday.

Lawmakers told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS they’re close to reaching an agreement on rideshare pay. One major sticking point is that the statewide bill would mandate pay for all cities, including Minneapolis, which has its own ordinance set to take effect July 1.