At least 15 injured after Delta plane from Minneapolis crashes in Toronto

A Delta Air Lines flight that left from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport crashed while landing in Toronto on Monday, leaving at least 15 injured, Canadian authorities say.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the CRJ-900 plane departed from MSP around 11:30 a.m. and crashed upon landing at Toronto Pearson International Airport around 2:45 p.m. local time. All 80 people aboard the plane were evacuated.

The flight, DL4819, was operated through Endeavor Air, a regional Delta subsidiary headquartered at MSP. In a statement, Delta said it was “aware” of the incident.

CTV footage of the crash scene obtained by ABC News shows the plane overturned on the tarmac.

Peel Regional Paramedic Services, whose jurisdiction includes Pearson Airport, confirmed to ABC News 15 people, including a child, were transported to local hospitals as a result of the crash. Two of those patients were taken to trauma centers.

Authorities say there do not appear to be any fatalities, and Pearson Airport said on social media that all passengers and crew were accounted for.

Toronto Pearson is aware of an incident upon landing involving a Delta Airlines plane arriving from Minneapolis. Emergency teams are responding. All passengers and crew are accounted for. — Toronto Pearson (@TorontoPearson) February 17, 2025

The Association of Flight Attendants-CWA, a union representing flight attendants across 20 airlines, said its members were part of Endeavor Flight 4819.

“Please do not speculate on this incident as everyone works to gather information and support those involved,” the AFA said in a statement.

In a statement posted to social media, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said he was “in touch” with Delta.

“Grateful to the first responders and professionals on the scene,” Walz wrote.

I’m in touch with Delta after a flight taking off from MSP crash landed in Toronto this afternoon.Grateful to the first responders and professionals on the scene. — Governor Tim Walz (@governorwalz.mn.gov) 2025-02-17T21:17:37.987Z

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada is leading the investigation.

