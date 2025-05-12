Several fires reported across Minnesota amid red flag warning

(Courtesy: Granite Falls and Clarkfield Advocate Tribune)

Multiple wildfires are burning across Minnesota on Sunday as much of the state is under a red flag warning.

High winds and low humidity are creating dangerous conditions for the state.



“You always worry. There’s always a little bit of worry,” Kristi Ross, a Minnesotan, said.



In the Minnesota River Valley, wildfires are putting residents on high alert.



“We were able to see the vastness of how much of the fire had spread through the valley. Then, with the helicopter flying above, putting water and lots of [fire] trucks on the ground,” Ross said.



She was driving from Marshall to Granite Falls when a cloud of smoke filled the sky. Ross said her home is safe, but her loved ones are right in the thick of it.

“They have a lot of good help from the fire department, making sure that their houses and yards were well watered, trying to keep as much moisture in the area,” Ross said.



About 300 miles away in St. Louis County, Green Lake Lutheran Ministries’ camp house site vanished in plumes of smoke.

Around 1:15 p.m. Sunday afternoon, the county 911 center received a call about a wildfire spreading fast near Highway 44 in Ault Township.



Officials said cabins, garages and other structures caught fire —forcing dozens of residents to evacuate.



Authorities believe the flames reached at least 200 acres in size, with nine different agencies working to stop the spread.



“This is kind of like our 100-year fire. It’s the great fire of this area of the region because it just doesn’t happen,” Ross said.



Back in Chippewa County, residents are relying on neighbors to do their part.



“People like to burn their garbage. Don’t burn your garbage when there’s a fire warning. You know, take heed to those red flag warnings,” Ross said.

