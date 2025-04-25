Senate Ethics Subcommittee finds Bobby Joe Champion didn’t violate conflict of interest rules

The Minnesota Senate Ethics Subcommittee determined on Thursday that Senate President Bobby Joe Champion did not violate financial conflict of interest rules.

Republicans filed a complaint against the DFL senator earlier this month, saying his legal work for the founder of 21 Days of Peace created a conflict of interest when he pushed for public funding of the group.

The relationship between Champion and Reverend Jerry McAfee was at the center of the ethics complaint.

It cited concerns detailed in a Minnesota Reformer report about his role as a legislator and a private attorney after he authored bills in 2023 and 2025 to secure taxpayer dollars for 21 Days of Peace, which was led by McAfee and is also Champion’s former client.

Champion has denied there’s any conflict, saying he did the work for free.

Republicans stated, however, that the Ethics Committee on Thursday only found that Champion did not violate one specific rule, saying there are complaints under two other ethics rules.

Champion released the following statement on Thursday:

“I appreciate the conclusion the members of the Ethics Subcommittee, which as expected found that I had not violated Senate rules. “I sought the advisory opinion from the in full confidence that I have followed the rules of the Senate with regards to conflict of interest, and conducted myself with integrity. As was discussed in this process, and acknowledged even by the Republican members, I have always acted in the service of the people. That mission encompasses both my legislative work and the pro bono legal services I have provided, particularly to churches and nonprofits. “I want to thank the members of my community who have offered their support during this time. They know me for my work over many years, and that I would not knowingly jeopardize my role as a contributor to the success of the community. I am grateful for the opportunity to clear my name, and to move on with the important work of passing an equitable, balanced budget that will improve the lives of all Minnesotans.”