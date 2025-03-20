Sen. Justin Eichorn resigns ahead of first court appearance in child solicitation case

State Sen. Justin Eichorn, R-Grand Rapids, resigned his seat Thursday amid allegations that he solicited sex from a minor.

Eichorn submitted his letter of resignation to Gov. Tim Walz just before the Senate was set to take up a motion to expel him. His Republican colleagues stated on Wednesday that they would introduce the motion, and the DFL Seante caucus voiced its support for the measure Thursday morning.

Senate Minority Leader Mark Johnson, R-East Grand Forks, said he spoke with the governor and confirmed the letter had been received and accepted.

“This is the right thing to do for his family and the Senate,” Johnson said. “We are ready to move on and do the important work that needs to be done at the Capitol.”

Gov. Tim Walz had previously called on him to resign.

“You cannot prey on our children and think you’re going to get away from it — that’s a big deal,” Walz said in a news conference on Wednesday.

Eichorn has been federally charged after investigators say he tried to hire someone he thought was 17 for sex. A criminal complaint says he responded to an ad posted by undercover law enforcement as part of a sex trafficking operation earlier this month.

Eichorn was arrested Monday evening after he allegedly arranged to meet with an undercover Bloomington Police Department officer who was posing as a 17-year-old girl.

He was also charged in Hennepin County, but court records indicate the case was dismissed because the federal charge takes precedence.

Eichorn is due to appear Thursday afternoon before U.S. Judge Shannon Elkins at the federal courthouse in St. Paul.

