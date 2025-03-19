Sen. Justin Eichorn formally charged for soliciting minor

Formal charges were filed Wednesday against Republican state Sen. Justin Eichorn, who was arrested in Bloomington earlier this week on suspicion of soliciting an underage girl for sex.

Eichorn (R-Grand Rapids), allegedly communicated online with a Bloomington Police Department detective who was posing as a 17-year-old girl and arranged to meet for sex. Police arrested Eichorn on Monday evening at the rendezvous point on the 8300 block of Normandale Boulevard.

Hennepin County prosecutors charged Eichorn with one count of prostitution for allegedly agreeing to hire someone under 18 but older than 16 for sex.

Eichorn currently has a hearing scheduled for Thursday afternoon in Hennepin County.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.