Sen. Eichorn set to make first court appearance as Republican colleagues prepare to expel him

State Sen. Justin Eichorn (R-Grand Rapids) is set to make his first court appearance Thursday after being charged with soliciting sex from a minor — and at the Capitol, his Republican colleagues plan to make a motion to expel him.

Eichorn has been federally charged after investigators say he tried to hire someone he thought was 17 for sex. A criminal complaint says he responded to an ad posted by undercover law enforcement as part of a sex trafficking operation earlier this month.

Eichorn was arrested Monday evening after he allegedly arranged to meet with an undercover Bloomington Police Department officer who was posing as a 17-year-old girl.

He was also charged in Hennepin County, but court records indicate the case was dismissed because the federal charge takes precedence.

Eichorn is due to appear Thursday afternoon before U.S. Judge Shannon Elkins at the federal courthouse in St. Paul.

At the Capitol, a two-thirds vote is required to expel a member, so Republicans will need DFL support. If the motion is successful, Eichorn would be he first state senator expelled in Minnesota.

The floor session is scheduled for 11 a.m. Thursday.

Gov. Tim Walz also called on him to resign.

“You cannot prey on our children and think you’re going to get away from it — that’s a big deal,” Walz said.

