Seminarians in St. Paul build chimney to announce new pope

As the world watches for smoke at the Sistine Chapel, some are bringing that tradition closer to home.



Seminarians on the campus of the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul have created their own chimney on top of a building to announce when the new pope is elected.

St. John Vianney College Seminary built the chimney, which helps celebrate the conclave tradition happening at the Vatican.

“We want to be like St. Peter’s,” Father Jim Olofson said. “We want to be like the Sistine Chapel, so we have the smoke going up top. I think it’s going to be very fun to see the white smoke coming whenever we have the pope in Rome elected.”

Over the next few days, the cardinals will vote up to four times a day until a new pope is elected.