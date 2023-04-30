Semi-truck driver dies after vehicle overturns, catches fire in St. Louis County

A semi-truck driver died in a crash in New Independence Township, about 30 minutes northwest of Duluth, Saturday afternoon, according to Minnesota State Patrol.

31-year-old Xavier Ryan Henson of Grand Rapids, MN, was driving northbound on Highway 33 just before 1 p.m. Saturday, but was unable to navigate the curve at the highway’s junction with Highway 53.

The semi-truck, which was hauling a tanker, left the roadway, overturned, and caught fire, State Patrol said.

Henson was pronounced dead at the scene. It is unknown if he was wearing a seatbelt or if alcohol was involved in the crash.

Assisting agencies included St. Louis County Sheriff, St. Louis County Sheriff Rescue Squad, Alborn Fire, 148th Air Guard Fire, Grand Lake Fire, Canosia Fire, Hermantown Fire Department and Cloquet Area Fire District.