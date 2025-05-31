Semi collides into 10 cows on Highway 16, killing them, in Fillmore County

The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating how multiple cows ended up on a highway in Fillmore County, where they were later struck by a semitruck.

According to the State Patrol, the incident unfolded around 4:26 a.m. near Fountain Township in Fillmore County, where a Volvo Semi was traveling west.

The semi, unexpectedly, then collided with 11 cows that were on the road. Ten bovines were killed while one survived with injuries.

The driver of the semi, a 52-year-old man, sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital.

At the moment, the State Patrol says they aren’t sure how the cows ended up on the highway, but they are investigating.