Self-imposed deadline for state lawmakers approaches as they continue working toward budget deal

State lawmakers are again facing a deadline Wednesday, as their self-imposed deadline to reach a deal on the state budget is midnight.

If lawmakers don’t reach a deal soon, the government could shut down, meaning the paychecks for state workers are on the line.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS asked Gov. Tim Walz about the budget talks during an event in Jordan on Wednesday morning, and he said he hopes to have everything buttoned up at the Capitol by 10 p.m. tonight. He says a majority of the bills have been taken care of, but the tax bill is still in the works.

Legislative leaders met with Walz Tuesday night, and the governor says he plans to meet with them again at 7:30 p.m.

Notices of a potential government shutdown would go out on June 1, and while Walz says he hopes to avoid those notices altogether, even if they do go out, lawmakers will do everything they can to avoid it.

A special session isn’t likely until next week – at the earliest. CLICK HERE to stay up to date with bills moving through the legislature.

