Secure bike parking options coming to Minneapolis

Reported bike thefts in Minneapolis are at their highest number in six years.

For years, the City of Minneapolis has been looking at a new way to ensure cyclists have a safe place to park, and a pilot program is about to begin to test out secure bike parking options.

“It’s a real challenge because you hear so many stories about bikes being stolen, it’s just way too common,” said Luke Breen, owner of Perennial Cycle.

Last year, Minneapolis police reported 1,462 stolen bikes, which is the most in the last 6 years.

“We need more secure bike parking,” Breen said.



The City of Minneapolis is planning to initially bring about 15 to 20 of these secured facilities to different parts of the city as part of a three-year pilot program.



“It will create different structures that will allow people to lock their bike internally,” said Tiffany Orth, executive director of Move Minneapolis.

It won’t cost the city anything, and it’s free for you to use them. Instead, independent operators will maintain the facilities and use advertising to offset any capital expenses.



“It’s a big need that we hear about, about the barrier of being able to securely lock your bike,” Orth said.

At Perennial Cycle in Uptown, Breen says they have more customers today interested in using a car less. That means paying up for a nicer bike.

“They’re not cheap, we are talking about car replacement, so people are willing to spend money,” Breen said.

Now, Breen hopes they have somewhere safer to keep it.

You can expect to see these secure bike parking facilities later this summer or early fall.

To learn more about the secure bike parking pilot program, there is a webinar on Wednesday, June 4, where they’re going to talk about what these will look like and possible locations.