Search warrants: Nearly 50 firearms, several boxes of masks, $18K in cash found in Boelter’s home
Investigators have unsealed search warrants that were executed during the search for Vance Boelter in connection with the shootings of two Minnesota lawmakers and their spouses early Saturday morning.
Property associated with Boelter
When authorities searched the vehicle that Boelter left at the Hortmans’ home in Brooklyn Park, they found a receipt for a Minneapolis storage unit rented in his name on June 10. Inside the storage unit, they found the following, amongst other things:
- A duffel bag containing five body bags
- Several gun cases
- A blue bin containing gun cleaning supplies
Authorities searched Boelter’s property in Green Isle and found the following items, amongst other things:
- Two boxes of masks in an outbuilding on the property
- Three additional masks in a lean-to on the property
- A notecard with the names of public officials and their states of residency
- Nearly $18,000 in cash
- Nearly 50 firearms stored throughout the home
- Several computers and a cell phone
Hortman neighborhood
Court documents state that evidence was collected from the following areas near the Hortmans’ home in Brooklyn Park:
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.