Search warrant reveals shooting spree inside state Sen. John Hoffman’s home

A search warrant obtained by 5 INVESTIGATES is adding another layer of detail about the first shooting that took place early Saturday at the Hoffman family home in Champlin.

Investigators say Vance Boelter shot state Sen. John Hoffman and his wife Yvette eight to nine times when he showed up at their home dressed as a police officer.

The search warrant obtained includes an inventory of evidence, revealing the number of bullets recovered inside the home.

The warrant shows investigators recovered at least 11 bullets or fragments inside the home, the kitchen, inside an Amazon package, a toaster, and scattered around the entryway.

Police responded to the Hoffman residence after receiving a 911 call from their daughter, Hope, saying that a masked man came to the door and shot her parents.

When officers arrived, the search warrant says the daughter asked, “Are you the police?”

Sen. Hoffman and his wife, Yvette, released a new statement on Wednesday.

“Without Hope, we wouldn’t be here right now. Our daughter’s quick instincts and wherewithal to state that her dad is Senator John Hoffman when she called 911 led the police getting to the Hortman’s so quickly and saving countless other lives,” the statement read.

The Hoffmans are still recovering in the hospital.

