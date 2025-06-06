Search for ‘Manny’ nearing a month; forensics, investigations ongoing

Searches, looking into forensic evidence and continued interviews are underway in the search for a teen from the north metro who’s been missing for nearly a month.

Family last made contact with Jordan ‘Manny’ Collins Jr. on May 8, and just last week, the search intensified with the FBI and National Center of Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) joining the search — investigators believed Manny was abducted.

“We want to find Manny, and we want Manny’s family to have the answers they deserve,” Tierney Peters, public information officer with the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO), told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS.

“So much work is going on behind the scenes that the public doesn’t see,” Peters said. “Searches are still happening. They’re happening based on where the investigation leads. Additionally, you know, forensic evidence is being tested. People are still being interviewed and spoken to. Canvassing is happening.”

Manny is 16 years old, 5’8″ tall, weighs about 140 pounds, has black hair with brown eyes and was last seen wearing a white tank top with red and black pants.

“We have Jordan’s poster on our website right now. We’ve been assisting on a few different aspects with law enforcement,” John Bischoff, vice president of the missing children division with NCMEC, said.

“We’ve been pushing information through our collaboration with Ring to share his image far and wide. Our hope is that someone knows his whereabouts, Bischoff said.

He added that they’ve been part of many cases that have a happy ending. “2024 alone, we had a 91% recovery rate of the cases we worked last year, 91% of those children are home today.”

Manny’s family has been helping, including his mother, now hoping for that homecoming.

The ACSO says they have a person of interest they’re “looking into more.” They also say they’re still working to make contact with Manny’s father, who, according to family, had recently come back into his life.