Search for ‘armed and dangerous’ man in Mounds View continues

Investigators are searching for a 20-year-old man considered to be armed and dangerous after he allegedly shot a man on Thursday, causing the community to shelter in place.

If you see Quevedo-Holmes, call 911.

Mounds View police say they were called to the 2100 block of Buckingham Lane around 12:06 p.m. on a report that a man had just been shot and the suspect had run away.

A search for the suspect, identified as Alex Robert Quevedo-Holmes, ensued and a shelter-in-place was ordered for the surrounding community, according to law enforcement.

Quevedo-Holmes is a 6’2″ tall, light-skinned Hispanic man with brown hair and eyes. He is wanted on suspicion of first-degree assault with a firearm.

Police say Quevedo-Holmes is considered armed and dangerous. If you see him, call 911 and do not approach him.

The victim of the shooting was brought to the Hennepin County Medical Center for treatment. His condition was not specified.

Students were held at Irondale High School and Sunnyside Elementary School until around 3:45 p.m. when authorities said they had released students.

Law enforcement is continuing to investigate with the help of the Ramsey County SWAT team and multiple other agencies.