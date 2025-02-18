SeaQuest Roseville closes permanently following yearlong investigation

SeaQuest in Roseville closed permanently on Tuesday, multiple sources confirmed to 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS.

The closure comes as SeaQuest filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in December and petitioned the court to sell the company to an insider for $80,000 in late January. SeaQuest later abandoned the sale, and a judge appointed a trustee to oversee the ongoing bankruptcy process.

SeaQuest has been at the center of a year of investigative reporting by 5 INVESTIGATES and ABC News, which revealed repeated incidents putting animals, guests and employees in danger.

Bankruptcy court records show the company’s gross revenues plummeted in 2024, dropping to $15.28 million from about $27.2 million in 2022. SeaQuest tells the court it currently has more than $16.6 million in liabilities compared to less than $700,000 in assets.

Those records showed SeaQuest owed nearly half a million dollars in unpaid rent to Rosedale Center for its Roseville location before its closure.

The Roseville location had cut hours and admission prices back in December amid growing scrutiny in 2024, including an active investigation conducted by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.

Its closure lowers the number of open SeaQuest locations to just four, following the closure of other aquariums in Texas, Virginia, Connecticut and Colorado this past year.

SeaQuest did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday about the closure of its aquarium in Minnesota.

This is a developing story, stay with 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS for updates throughout the day.