SeaQuest CEO resigns amid calls for federal and state investigations

Vince Covino, the founder and chief executive officer of SeaQuest, is leaving the controversial chain of aquariums and petting zoos, according to a video message shared with employees on Wednesday.

In the video obtained by ABC10 in Sacramento, Covino announced he is going to work for another company, but he did not identify the company by name.

“I have loved connecting animals and humans,” Covino said. “My next calling is to connect humans and humans.”

Covino and SeaQuest have come under increasing scrutiny since 5 INVESTIGATES and ABC News uncovered allegations of animal neglect, cutting corners and putting the public in danger.

SeaQuest Roseville, inside the Rosedale Center, is one of several locations operating exclusively inside shopping malls across the country.

Following 5 INVESTIGATES’ first report in February, Congresswoman Betty McCollum (D-Minn.) called on the U.S. Department of Agriculture to launch a federal investigation of SeaQuest.

Since then, SeaQuest has faced similar scrutiny across the country and is currently being sued by the operators of a shopping mall in Connecticut where a SeaQuest location closed last year.

Trumbull Mall Realty LLC is seeking more than $2.1 million from SeaQuest, according to a motion for default judgment filed in federal court last month.

“I’ve been through so many difficult things as we’ve had our fair share of challenges, some of those I brought upon myself through just mistakes, but as you know always doing my best,” Covino said in the video message to employees. “I’m thrilled with the direction this company is moving, going forward.”

Covino only named his replacement as “Aaron” in the video and multiple sources identify him as SeaQuest CFO Aaron Neilsen.

Neither SeaQuest nor Neilsen immediately responded to requests for comment Wednesday.

Others, including the Humane Society of the United States, are applauding Covino’s departure but say it is not enough.

“We are hopeful that the news of Vince Covino stepping down as CEO of SeaQuest marks the beginning of the end of this deplorable, cruel business that abuses animals day after day in seven states,” said Laura Hagen, director for Captive Wildlife with HSUS.