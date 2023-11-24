Seahawks can’t overcome shaky first half, get humbled in 31-13 loss to 49ers

SEATTLE (AP) — Facing a tough division opponent on a short week, the Seattle Seahawks couldn’t afford to be sloppy, ineffective or get off to a slow start. That’s exactly what happened for the first 30 minutes of Thursday night’s 31-13 loss to San Francisco that once again showed the gulf that remains between the 49ers and the rest of the NFC West. It was a humbling defeat that left Seattle two games behind the first-place 49ers after dropping three of its last four. And it was the Seahawks’ fourth straight loss to the Niners, including the playoffs last season, with only one of those games decided by one score.

