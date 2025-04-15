Scramble to meet Real ID deadline can mean longer lines at license and service centers

There have been many reports of long lines and wait times at license and service centers around the metro, a lot of it due to the rush to meet the Minnesota Real ID deadline on May 7th.

At one location in Woodbury, the wait time exceeded four hours last week.

A spokesperson from Washington County said, “The county is continuing to adjust staffing and operations to serve residents as efficiently as possible.”

A check of wait times at license and service centers around the metro showed that the Woodbury location reported a wait time of greater than 240 minutes, but at other locations around Washington County, like Forest Lake, the wait time was only 30 to 60 minutes.

In Dakota County, wait times ranged from one minute to 104 minutes, depending on the location. In Hennepin County, they are reporting a wait time of two to three hours, up from an average wait time of 30 to 60 minutes.

“I got here at 9:36 this morning, now it’s after 12 and I am finally done,” said Bill Brown, who was renewing his license at the Woodbury location on Monday.

“It’s ridiculous, just horrible,” said Amy Graf of Maplewood, who was getting her Real ID on Monday.

According to a state spokesperson, customers can save time by pre-applying online. They also say if you don’t have an urgent need to travel or if you already have a passport, you can wait to apply for your Real ID when offices are less busy after the May 7th deadline.