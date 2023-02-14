Scott County homicide victim identified

A homicide investigation is underway in Scott County after an 18-year-old was found dead at the end of a New Market driveway in October.

According to a release issued Tuesday by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office, 18-year-old Jose Manuel Rosales Madrigal died from complex homicidal violence.

The Medical Examiner says Rosales Madrigal died on Oct. 7 at 7:50 a.m. in a driveway on the 11000 block of 275th Street East.

No other details about Rosales Madrigal’s death were immediately provided, however, Scott County Sheriff Luke Hennen told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS Tuesday morning that additional details are expected to be released later in the day.

If you have information which may help authorities with their investigation, you’re asked to call the non-emergency line at 952-445-1411 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Information can also be submitted by CLICKING HERE.

