Science Museum of Minnesota closes for annual shutdown week
This is a big week at the Science Museum of Minnesota.
The popular museum in St. Paul is closed for its annual shutdown week.
Staff will complete essential cleaning, maintenance, and repairs of exhibits.
Work includes vacuuming the Omni screen, cleaning off the giant Space Man, and dusting off T-Rex.
“This week has historically been our lowest attendance week because it’s right after people go back to school,” Rebecca Newberry with the Science Museum said. “Everything has its own protocol for cleaning.”
The museum reopens on Saturday.