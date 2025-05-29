School among several properties vandalized in River Falls overnight; suspect’s photo released
Police in River Falls are investigating a string of vandalism incidents that damaged several buildings and businesses early Thursday.
Investigators believe the vandalism was carried out between 1 and 4 a.m.
St. Bridget Parish School, one of the affected properties, had to cancel class on Thursday because of the damage.
Police obtained an image of the suspect from surveillance footage:
Anyone who recognizes this person is asked to contact RFPD at 715-425-0909 or by emailing police@rfcity.org.
