School among several properties vandalized in River Falls overnight; suspect’s photo released

Police in River Falls are investigating a string of vandalism incidents that damaged several buildings and businesses early Thursday.

Investigators believe the vandalism was carried out between 1 and 4 a.m.

St. Bridget Parish School, one of the affected properties, had to cancel class on Thursday because of the damage.

Police obtained an image of the suspect from surveillance footage:

The River Falls Police Department believes this person is responsible for a string of vandalism incidents that happened the morning of Thursday, May 29, 2025. (Courtesy of River Falls Police Department)

Anyone who recognizes this person is asked to contact RFPD at 715-425-0909 or by emailing police@rfcity.org.

