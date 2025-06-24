SaveAFox rescue founder Mikayla Raines dies by suicide after online harassment, husband says

Mikayla Raines, the founder of Faribault-based animal rescue SaveAFox, has died by suicide, according to her husband, Ethan Frankamp.

Raines, 30, founded SaveAFox in 2017 with the mission of saving domesticated foxes from fur farms and amassed millions of online followers through videos highlighting her work and the many furry friends that came through her rescue. One particular rescue fox, Finnegan, became a minor internet celebrity in his own right.

In a video statement, Frankamp credited Raines with saving hundreds of animals over the years. He also called Raines a “selfless” advocate and a “wonderful wife and a caring mother.”

“From a young age, she dedicated every waking hour of her life to helping them, whether it was helping a snapping turtle cross the road or saving 500 foxes from a terrible fur farm,” Frankamp said. “She was never in it for fame, money or personal gain. She was truly one of the most selfless people I have ever known. She put the animals’ well-being over her own time and time again.”

Frankamp said Raines dealt with mental health struggles, which were made worse by cyberbullying by people she knew.

“And it breaks my heart that someone who is selfless and devoted her life to animals could have so much negativity pointed at her. Why? That’s all I can ask is why? In a world that’s filled with darkness, she was just light,” Frankamp said.

Raines was on the autism spectrum, something Frankamp said was a mixed blessing.

“And she was so sensitive to everything, which is a double-edged sword because on the one hand, it allowed her endless empathy for those in her care, but it also means that she took everything negative to heart,” Frankamp said.

Raines’ husband urged people to think twice before posting negative comments online and to be aware of signs of depression in their loved ones.

“If you only have negative garbage to say, just shut up. And if you are feeling lost and hopeless, please reach out to someone, whether it’s friends and family or calling a hotline. And to everyone else, please, please keep an eye on those around you,” Frankamp said.

Here is a list of suicide prevention and mental health resources:

If you believe someone is at risk of suicide, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services suggests you:

Ask questions about whether the individual is having suicidal thoughts.

Call the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255) .

or . Seek help from a medical or mental health professional. If it is an emergency situation, take the person to a hospital.

Remove any objects from a person’s home that could be potentially used in a suicide.

Do not leave the person alone, if possible, until help is available.