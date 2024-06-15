Saturday Twins game postponed due to rain, will be made up Sunday as part of doubleheader
The Minnesota Twins game on Saturday has been postponed to Sunday due to the weather.
The matchup against the Oakland Athletics was originally scheduled to start at 1:10 p.m. but was postponed due to rain moving through the Twin Cities.
The game will now be made up as part of a split doubleheader on Sunday at 6:40 p.m., following the previously scheduled game at 1:10 p.m. Gates will open at 11 a.m. for the earlier game and 5:30 p.m. for the later game.
All fans with tickets for Saturday’s game can use their tickets for admission to Sunday’s 6:40 p.m. game without taking any further action.
Tickets for postponed games are not subject to refunds. Click here for complete ticket exchange details.