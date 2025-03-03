Salvation Army concerned over growing number of Minnesotans lacking access to food

The Salvation Army’s fifth-annual food drive is underway, aiming to restock nine food shelves in the metro area. It goes until March 26.

The non-profit says within the last year, 9 million Minnesotans visited a food bank — nearly 20% more than in 2023.

“It’s especially important this year because the need is very, very intense,” said Dan Furry in an interview last week. He added that inflation is to blame for food insecurity.

The community is asked to drop off unexpired non-perishable items at any Salvation Army location. You can also bring them to select Blaze Credit Untion and Warner’s Stellians locations.

Ways to give to the Salvation Army can be found HERE.