Salmonella outbreak linked to eggs sickens dozens in Wisconsin, Minnesota

Dozens of people across the country have gotten sick from an outbreak of salmonella linked to eggs sold in the Midwest, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned on Friday.

The infections were traced to eggs supplied by Milo’s Poultry Farms LLC and sold in Wisconsin, Illinois and Michigan.

So far 65 people in nine states — including 42 in Wisconsin and three in Minnesota — have reported becoming ill. The CDC says 24 people have been hospitalized and none have died.

The supplier issued a recall on Friday for the contaminated eggs labeled with “Milo’s Poultry Farms” or “Tony’s Fresh Market.” The recall applies to all egg types, sizes and expiration dates under those labels.

The CDC advises not to eat any recalled eggs and to throw them out or return them to where they were purchased. Any items or surfaces that may have come in contact with the recalled eggs should be washed with a dishwasher or hot, soapy water.

More information on the salmonella outbreak is available on the CDC’s website.