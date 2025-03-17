Salim Said expected to take the stand Monday in Feeding Our Future trial

The Feeding Our Future fraud trial is resuming Monday at the federal courthouse in Minneapolis.

Salim Said is expected to take the stand after his co-defendant, Aimee Bock, finished her testimony on Friday. That same day, Said told the judge he wanted to testify in his own defense.

Bock founded the now-defunct non-profit that federal prosecutors say was used to steal $250 million from the federal child nutrition program.

Investigators say Bock signed off on fake meal counts as Feeding Our Future funneled millions to locations across Minnesota falsely claiming to feed thousands of children a day during the pandemic.

During her testimony, Bock denied the allegations and blamed her former staff.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS will be back in the courtroom on Monday.

Stay with 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS for ongoing reporting on air and online. You can find more of KSTP’s reporting on the Feeding Our Future case here.