Sales slow at St. Louis Park computer store despite owner not raising prices amid China tariffs

Computers and their parts are among the major imports the U.S. gets from China, which is currently subject to tariffs.

But, at Strike Twice Computers in St. Louis Park, the owner, Keith Aleshire, said that he spent tens of thousands of dollars on laptops and computer parts months ago to try to avoid tariffs on the items.

His shop sells computers and does computer repairs, with 95% of the items at the store coming from China.

Aleshire says that he hopes President Trump’s possible easing of tariffs will restore customer confidence. Currently, he says that sales at Twice Computers are down about 30%, even though he hasn’t raised prices due to his stockpile.

“That would help a lot because, again, people are fearful these last five weeks. My business has been slowed because people don’t want to open up their wallets because of fear of economic uncertainty. They don’t know what the prices are going to be, they don’t know if they’re going to have a job. Some of my customers are federal government employees,” said Aleshire.