Saint Thomas Academy student uses Narcan from dispenser to save man’s life

A Twin Cities high school student is credited for helping save a life.

A few weeks ago, Colin Shea, a student at Saint Thomas Academy in Mendota Heights, gave Narcan to a person he found unconscious while biking on the Midtown Greenway in Minneapolis.

After calling 911, Shea went to get Narcan from a dispenser he knew was nearby. By the time paramedics arrived, the man was all right.

St. Thomas Academy gave Shea an award for his life-saving actions.

“I’m very thankful I had been given the award, but I think anyone would have done it given the situation,” Shea said.

A few months ago, Shea took a life-saving class in school that included how to administer Narcan.

A Narcan vending machine has been placed outside Minneapolis Fire Station 21 at 3209 38th St. E.

The machine is available 24 hours a day. Each box holds two doses and is free to all community members.