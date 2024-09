A man in his 20s died on Sunday after collapsing while running the City of Lakes Half Marathon in Minneapolis.

A spokesperson for Minneapolis Parks told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS that the 27-year-old man collapsed during the run along the Bde Maka Ska Parkway.

He later died at Abbott Northwestern Hospital. The man’s identity has not yet been officially released.

A spokesperson for Run Minnesota, the organization that hosted the half-marathon, sent the following statement on Monday.