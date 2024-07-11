Ruby Slipper case leads to ‘organized retail theft’ investigation, police say

Crystal Police detectives are sharing details about an investigation into alleged organized retail theft.

Investigators said they were tipped off about the case from the FBI, who was investigating the famous Ruby Slippers theft from the 1939 movie The Wizard of Oz.

“Where the ruby red slippers were stored at one point, is where we found all these other stolen items,” said Lt. Pete Underthun of Crystal Police Department.

Police estimate around $400,000 dollars in artwork, along with other merchandise — more than 4,500 items — have been discovered in their investigation that centered on a property in Crystal.

“We’re still working through high-level art appraisers to figure out what [it’s] worth, and who was the original owner of it,” Underthun said. “What we discovered is a pretty vast organized retail theft group, criminal group, that was operating over the last 15-20 years.”

Police said 76-year-old Jerry H. Saliterman, of Crystal, was indicted in federal court on charges including theft of major artwork — the ruby slippers that Judy Garland wore in the movie.

RELATED: FBI, Grand Rapids Police to Reveal Details in Discovery of Stolen ‘Wizard of Oz’ Ruby Slippers

The federal charges can be found here.

Crystal Police said they are now asking the Hennepin County Attorney to file a variety of different state charges unrelated to the slippers, including organized retail theft, against Saliterman.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS made multiple attempts to reach out to Saliterman’s attorney for comment on the new police allegations.

The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office confirmed to 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS on Thursday afternoon that the case has been submitted and is being “reviewed for possible charges.”

Crystal Police detectives are asking with anyone with information that could help their investigation to call 763-531-1014.