Roseville firefighters respond to a second fire in the same location 2 days in a row

A house fire in Roseville Saturday morning had firefighters battling heavy fire conditions.

According to the Roseville Fire Department, crews were sent to a house fire on the 2400 block of pascal in Roseville at 5:50 a.m.

When they arrived, firefighters reportedly encountered heavy fire conditions as they worked to put out the blaze.

Crews were able to put out the fire; no occupants of the home were present.

According to the fire department, this is the second fire to occur at the location in two days; they responded to a fire at the house on Friday as well.

Both fires are under investigation. However, the fire department reports both fires appear to have been accidental in nature.

No one was injured as a result of the fire.