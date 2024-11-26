Rosemount teen to perform in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

While most of the country is watching the famous Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, Rosemount High School Marching Band senior Noah Carlson will be performing in it.

Carlson will play the mellophone in Macy’s “Greatest American Marching Band,” which is made up of 150 high school students from around the country. He started applying and auditioning for the spot last spring.

“The Macy’s Parade is a really big deal, one of the biggest, most prominent parades in the country,” said Taylor Eliason, one of Rosemount High School’s Marching Band Directors.

“It’s a unique performance opportunity you don’t get anywhere else,” he said.

The marching band at Rosemount High School is well known for its success. In October, the band won state for the 17th time.