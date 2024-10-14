Rogers house fire leaves 1 dead, 2 firefighters injured

One person is dead and two firefighters were injured in a fire Sunday in Rogers.

According to the Rogers Fire Department, a house near the intersection of Territorial Road and Fletcher Lane was fully engulfed in fire.

Larry Randall, who works at an auto repair shop nearby, told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS a dog ran up to the shop barking hysterically.

“Somehow grabbing his attention, saying, ‘Follow, follow me,'” Randall said.

The dog led workers right next door to the burning house. Authorities say one person was found dead inside. Two firefighters suffered minor injuries: One was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, and the other was treated and released at the scene.

“Terrible tragedy,” Randall said. “I mean, you lose someone in a fire, it’s tragic.”

The family of Brad Hemmesch wrote of the loss on Facebook.

“Today we say goodbye to my brother. He unexpectedly passed away at his home in a house fire,” his sister wrote. “We love you. You will be missed so much!”

Neighbors say Hemmesch owned two dogs. Both survived, but one of them — a gray Cane Corso — is missing.

If you see the dog, you’re asked to call the Rogers Police Department at 952-258-5321.